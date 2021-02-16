Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

St. Louis Weather Forecast Shows that Hope Is On the Way

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge Hope is on the way. - SUNSJU / FLICKR

St. Louis weather has been one big long miserable experience lately, but the forecast shows that there is hope on the way.

Sub-zero wind chills have combined with heaps of snow to make this one particularly intolerable February. We’re in the middle of a long stretch of enduring below-freezing temperatures every single day, but that will all change very soon.



Bursting pipes, shoveling sidewalks and the constant drip of the tap will soon be behind us because not only are we expected to reach temperatures above freezing by this Saturday, we’re going to see some temperatures next week that would pass for springtime even if things weren’t currently so hellish out there.

Instead of single-digit temperatures, next week we’ll all be busting out our swimsuits because the forecast is currently calling for a high of 52 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and sunshine for at least three days in a row.

We just have to make it through one more round of snow coming through tonight and tomorrow and then this long deep freeze will begin to thaw. Finally.

Dolly Parton always says that if you want the rainbow you have to put up with the rain. But in our case here in the Midwest: If you want the summer you have to put up with this cold, stupid bummer.

Stay home if you can and stay safe. See you on the other side, St. Louis.

Another round of accumulating snow will impact the area late tonight into Wednesday. The snow should begin across parts...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
