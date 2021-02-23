Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Bill Increasing Penalties for Protesters Advances in Missouri Senate

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM

click to enlarge Thousands of protesters marched in downtown St. Louis last summer in an act of solidarity against police violence. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • Thousands of protesters marched in downtown St. Louis last summer in an act of solidarity against police violence.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.

Republican state Senators advanced sweeping legislation early Tuesday morning aimed at penalizing protestors who block streets, while also providing further protections for law enforcement under investigation for misconduct or excessive force.



The bill also aims to prevent municipalities from decreasing the budgets for law enforcement agencies in Missouri by more than 12 percent over five years.

“Freedom of speech cannot be done at the personal safety and expense of another,” said Sen. Bill Eigel, a Republican from St. Charles County sponsoring the legislation. “And I think that’s what’s happening.”

After many hours of debate, the bill received initial approval around 1:15 a.m. The Senate must pass the legislation once more before it goes to the House. That vote is expected to take place this week.

“Our state’s focus right now needs to be on restoring credibility to our police departments and increasing transparency,” said Sen. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis. “Creating new criminal offenses for protesters and protecting officers under investigation is the wrong priority.”

Democratic senators were able to slightly scale back the charges for individuals who block a street or highway. An amendment proposed by Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, changed a person’s first offense to an infraction, instead of a misdemeanor. The second offense would be a misdemeanor, and the third offense would be a felony.

Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, said she has led protests that block the street to decry injustice in her community.

“You can’t silence the people’s voices,” May said. “You have to look at the Civil Rights Movement. If it wasn’t a cry out by the peaceful protests, there was no justice.”

May attempted to add requirements for mental health screenings of law enforcement officers. While she didn’t get the mandate through, she was able to add language to establish a fund to provide support for officers who have experienced trauma.

Eigel’s legislation combined three measures from another bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Rick Brattin — including the cap on public-safety budget reductions.

“What this addresses is the movement to, in effect, go after our law enforcement who are actually doing the brunt of the work of keeping communities safe,” said Brattin, who represents Cass County.

The other two measures included were penalizing those who vandalize public monuments and prohibiting probation or parole for those who assault first responders.

A large part of Eigel’s bill was focused on what he called the “Law Enforcement Bill of Rights.” It’s a series of statutory changes, “that seek to strengthen their due process rights when they’ve been accused of misconduct in an internal investigation,” he said.

It requires that law enforcement agencies give officers notice of an alleged violation. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden opposed the bill in a letter, stating that giving officers advanced notice could jeopardize an investigation. Some of the requirements could also have a “chilling effect” for witnesses who want to come forward.

Hayden wrote, “Senate Bill 26 significantly interferes with our ability to meet the expectations of Missouri residents with respect to holding officers accountable for sustained allegations of misconduct.”

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Victim in 40-Year-Old Arizona Cold Case IDed as St. Louis County Woman Read More

  2. Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers Read More

  3. Cori Bush Introduces Bill to Help Alex Garcia in Immigration Case Read More

  4. St. Louis Then and Now: Clayton-Tamm Neighborhood at Hampton and Manchester Read More

  5. Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation