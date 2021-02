Greenlight Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Ferguson, Will Include Drive-Through

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

The hope of drive-through medical marijuana is what has been getting some of us through the winter, and now it seems like that dream will soon become a reality.The Greenlight Dispensary in Fergusonopened its doors last week, and its long list of amenities will soon include a drive-through. Hallelujah.One the drive-through opens, those with a state-issued medical marijuana card can purchase items online and then simply drive through to pick up their flower, pre-rolls or edibles.Greenlight also stands out in the growing field of local medical marijuana dispensaries because in addition to having a reputation for being “competitively priced,” it also offers no-charge medical exams for north St. Louis county and city residents. Interested parties can sign up to meet with their doctor virtually to see about being approved.The Missouri company has many other locations throughout the state and the near-midwest, but this is their first spot in the St. Louis area. A new location in Badenis scheduled to open this week with a shop in Berkeleyto follow.Having a drive-through for customers is a huge step in local medical marijuana culture. First of all, many medical patients can’t leave their cars or get anxiety in shops, so being able to pick up their medicine easily is essential. Combine that with the fact that there’s a raging pandemic going on and it’s clear that drive-through is one of the safest options out there.For more information about the dispensary or to see the Greenlight menu , visit GreenlightDispensary.com