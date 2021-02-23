St. Louis Then and Now: Clayton-Tamm Neighborhood at Hampton and Manchester

February 11, 1839 - Commissioners were appointed to lay out the state road to the Village of Manchester originally...Posted by Vintage St. Louis & Route 66 on Thursday, February 11, 2021
“February 11, 1839 - Commissioners were appointed to lay out the state road to the Village of Manchester originally authorized in 1835. Old Manchester followed present-day South Vandeventer Avenue to Kingshighway. From that point to Maplewood, it was renamed Southwest Avenue in 1916. Today’s Manchester Avenue north of the River des Peres was originally known as the Fox Creek Road. It became Manchester Avenue when the Pacific Railroad was constructed. (View is westbound on Manchester from Hampton about 1949)”
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.