Alex Garcia Rejoins Family After 3.5 Years Living in Sanctuary in Maplewood Church

Alex Garcia is still hoping immigration he'll be able to leave sanctuary and rejoin his family.
Alex Garcia walked out of a Maplewood church this afternoon to rejoin his family after more than three years living in sanctuary to avoid being deported to Honduras.
Garcia, 39, was ordered in September 2017 to report within two weeks to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials who were intent on carrying out Donald Trump's new "zero tolerance" immigration policies. Rather than risk separating from his wife and five kids, all of who are U.S. citizens, he left their Poplar Bluff home and moved into a makeshift apartment in the basement of Christ Church.
His wife Carly Garcia and a coalition of supporters have worked ever since to negotiate a solution with ICE to allow him to remain in the country.
That finally happened today. After 1,252 days in sanctuary, Garcia and his attorneys and allies announced they had secured a promise from ICE that he can leave the church and the feds won't seek to arrest or detain him.
"Because of all of your support and the new administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement made a promise that I am no longer a priority for deportation," Garcia said in a prepared statement. "We are not done yet. There is still so much work that has to be done and I look forward to being able to join you all out there in the community and continue to fight for my permanent protection.”
The about face by ICE follows new directives issued last week by President Joe Biden. His memo instructs immigration agencies to refocus their resources on violent criminals, rather than spreading them across the wide swath of otherwise law-abiding immigrants. That led to Garcia's freedom this afternoon and could have wide-ranging effects on immigrants and refugees across the country.
Allies from the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America, the Migrant and Community Action Project and Christ Church who have worked to support Garcia since the first day he took sanctuary in 2017 were on hand this afternoon to celebrate his new freedom with his family.
Congresswoman Cori Bush announced
earlier this week she was introducing legislation that could lead to permanent residency for Garcia. That so-called private bill is still in motion, and could ultimately lead to lasting protection against the shifting whim of political leaders.
This is a breaking news story, and we'll update it with more information.
