Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Shovel Smashed into Mauhaus Cat Café Storefront in Maplewood

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM


The Maplewood cat café, Mauhaus (3101 Sutton Boulevard, 314-384-2287), was vandalized early Tuesday morning after a seemingly inebriated man smashed a snow shovel into their front window – just a few feet above cats resting on the storefront.

In the eerie security camera footage, the man is seen readjusting his grip on the shovel before smashing it into the glass window four times around 2:20 a.m., as a black cat stares at the man from inside. The security alarm scared off the man and alerted the police to the broken window.



Mauhaus staff reported the shovel was taken from behind the store and that about a dozen cats were inside the store at the time of the incident. Thankfully, no cats were harmed or escaped in the vandalism.

Mauhaus is St. Louis’ first permanent cat café, attracting customers from all over the surrounding area to come play with adoptable kittens while enjoying coffeeshop-style treats. In their six years open, they’ve facilitated over 430 adoptions of cats and kittens.

Now, however, the broken storefront is an added expense to the already costly expense of running the business during the pandemic. After a brief closure of their location during the first St. Louis lockdown, Mauhaus now has to operate by appointment, with only one group allowed inside the café at a time.

Yesterday, Mauhaus asked for donations to help fund the damages. A flood of support soon poured in to the Sutton Boulevard location. Donations were sent to the café’s COVID-19 relief fund on their website, totaling over $25,000 since its inception in March 2020.

“Everyone was so generous that we raised more than enough to cover the cost of a replacement window and sign,” Mauhaus staff wrote on Facebook today.

Mauhaus is now asking that new donations are sent to their partner, Stray Haven to go towards taking care of more adoptable pets.

“Yesterday could have easily been one of the worst days in the history of Mauhaus but we were overwhelmed by so much love and support that we made it through the day feeling incredibly grateful,” they wrote. “While there is hate in the world there is significantly more love and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sharing your love with us.”

