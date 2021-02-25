DoorDash Carjacking: 3 Arrested, Cops Injured in Car Chase Crash

VIA FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN

St. Louis police chased down a DoorDash driver's stolen Ford but crashed two patrol cars during the pursuit, police say.

A day after a DoorDash driver was carjacked at gunpoint, St. Louis police say officers chased down the stolen car and took three people into custody. Two officers suffered minor injuries when they crashed a pair of patrol cars during the pursuit.The carjacking happened about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday near Itaska Street and South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south city. Police say the twenty-year-old driver was told to meet to a customer in an alley to hand off the food.When the driver arrived at the meeting spot, the customer pulled a gun on him and ordered him out of the car, a 2010 Ford Escape, police say. The gunman then hopped in and sped off, taking the driver's phone and jacket with him.Shortly before 1 p.m. today, officers spotted the missing Ford about eleven miles north, near North Broadway and Calvary Avenue on the edge of the North Riverfront. Police say the suspects refused to stop, and they chased the Ford to the 4500 block of Pennsylvania. The three occupants bailed out and ran, and officers caught them after a short foot chase, police say.Two marked patrol cars crashed during the pursuit. The officers were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were described as minor and "non-life threatening."Police haven't said whether the original carjacker was among the three. None of those taken into custody today have been publicly identified.