Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 25, 2021

DoorDash Carjacking: 3 Arrested, Cops Injured in Car Chase Crash

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM

St. Louis police chased down a DoorDash driver's stolen Ford but crashed two patrol cars during the pursuit, police say. - VIA FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • VIA FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • St. Louis police chased down a DoorDash driver's stolen Ford but crashed two patrol cars during the pursuit, police say.


A day after a DoorDash driver was carjacked at gunpoint, St. Louis police say officers chased down the stolen car and took three people into custody. Two officers suffered minor injuries when they crashed a pair of patrol cars during the pursuit.



The carjacking happened about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday near Itaska Street and South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south city. Police say the twenty-year-old driver was told to meet to a customer in an alley to hand off the food.

When the driver arrived at the meeting spot, the customer pulled a gun on him and ordered him out of the car, a 2010 Ford Escape, police say. The gunman then hopped in and sped off, taking the driver's phone and jacket with him.

Shortly before 1 p.m. today, officers spotted the missing Ford about eleven miles north, near North Broadway and Calvary Avenue on the edge of the North Riverfront. Police say the suspects refused to stop, and they chased the Ford to the 4500 block of Pennsylvania. The three occupants bailed out and ran, and officers caught them after a short foot chase, police say.

Two marked patrol cars crashed during the pursuit. The officers were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were described as minor and "non-life threatening."

Police haven't said whether the original carjacker was among the three. None of those taken into custody today have been publicly identified.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Alex Garcia Rejoins Family After 3.5 Years Living in Sanctuary in Maplewood Church Read More

  2. Shovel Smashed into Mauhaus Cat Café Storefront in Maplewood Read More

  3. St. Louis' Next Mayor Is Ready for Your Approval Read More

  4. Greenlight Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Ferguson, Will Include Drive-Through Read More

  5. St. Louis Then and Now: Clayton-Tamm Neighborhood at Hampton and Manchester Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation