Thursday, February 25, 2021

Unpaid Family Caregivers Now Eligible For Vaccine in Missouri

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 11:09 AM

Family caregivers have been overlooked in Missouri until now.
  @vcucns / Flickr
  • Family caregivers have been overlooked in Missouri until now.

While first responders and other medical workers have been prioritized for vaccines since the beginning of distribution, family caregivers have been overlooked in Missouri until now.

Missouri health officials have updated vaccination guidelines to cover unpaid, family home caregivers under Missouri's Phase 1A.



This means that the many Missourians out there who care for their elderly or disabled families and friends can now get the vaccine to help shield the people they are already doing their best to protect.

Caregivers can sleep easier knowing that they’re less likely to bring the deadly virus into the homes of their at-risk loved ones. Anyone who takes care of someone who is at risk of severe illness if infected with COVID-19 is now eligible to get a shot.

Missouri’s Phase 1A tier also includes workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacists and more.

As more vaccine supply (finally) enters the St. Louis area, the guidelines for who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 are expected to loosen a bit in the coming weeks.

Governor Mike Parson hinted that Missouri teachers might be included soon, which will be a huge relief for the many local educators who have been scrambling to chase down vaccinations for themselves. Some teachers have even resorted to taking trips across state lines to find shots to protect themselves and their students.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

