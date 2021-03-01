Murder-Suicide Suspected in Death of 82-Year-Old Jefferson County Couple

click to enlarge SCOTT DAVIDSON/FLICKR

The Fenton couple were found dead in their bedroom.

An octogenarian Fenton man appears to have killed his wife and then himself, authorities say.A relative called the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday after discovering Carol and Timothy Tinsley dead in the bedroom of their home in the 400 block of Caleb Place.A sheriff's spokesman says the husband and wife, both 82 years old, appeared to have died of gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Timothy Tinsley, a McDonnell Douglas retiree, pulled the trigger. Property records show they had owned the home since 2007.The sheriff's office hasn't released any information about a possible motive, and the investigation is still ongoing. The official cause of death is pending, but authorities believe it was a case of murder-suicide.