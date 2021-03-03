Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

How to Request an Absentee Ballot for St. Louis’ April 6 General Municipal Election

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM

Absentee voting has changed a little since November. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  Danny Wicentowski
  • Absentee voting has changed a little since November.

If the results of the primary election have you amped up to vote in St. Louis’ general municipal election this April but you're avoiding public places because of the pandemic, there is still a way to do it that is extremely COVID-19 safe.

St. Louis figured out a way for people to cast their vote without showing up on election day prior to the November Presidential election, and most of that same system is still in place today.



So instead of showing up at their polling place on April 6, city voters can vote absentee in advance if they meet certain criteria.

One thing has changed, though. Back in November, voters who were in an “at-risk category for contracting or transmitting” COVID-19 were able to request an absentee ballot. Even though COVID-19 is still a major issue, the city no longer lets people choose "at risk" as the reason they want to vote absentee.

Now, these are the only acceptable criteria:
  • Absence on Election Day
  • Incapacity or confinement due to illness or disability
  • Religious belief or practice
  • Employment as an election authority (does not apply to campaign workers)
  • Being incarcerated (provided all qualifications for voting are retained)
  • Certified participant in the address confidentiality program established under RS MO Sections 589.660 - 589.681

Just like in November, some people who vote absentee will still have to get their ballot notarized before turning it in.

You’re eligible to vote absentee with a notary if due to:
  • Religious belief or practice
  • Incarceration, if still eligible to vote
  • Certified participation in an address confidentiality program established under RS MO Sections 589.660 - 589.681 [revisor.mo.gov]
  • Absence on election day from your election jurisdiction

You’re eligible to vote absentee without a notary if due to:
  • Disability
  • Being part of the active military
  • Being in a foreign country
  • Incapacity or confinement due to illness

To get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you have to download and complete a Request for a Missouri Absentee Ballot Form and then send it back in to the Board of Election Commissioners either by mail, fax or email.

You may also contact the Board of Election Commissioners to answer any questions you might have about this process. Information for how to reach them is below.

Board of Election Commissioners
300 N. Tucker Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63101
Phone: 314-622-4336
Fax: 314-622-3378
Email: stlcityabsentee@stlouis-mo.gov
Website: stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/board-election-commissioners/

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
