Thursday, March 4, 2021

Missouri Sheriff Says Female Inmate Smuggled Tiny Gun Into Jail in Body Cavity

Posted By on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge An actual photo of the (frankly adorable) gun police say a Missouri inmate smuggled into a county jail. - VIA BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • VIA BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • An actual photo of the (frankly adorable) gun police say a Missouri inmate smuggled into a county jail.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a small gun that was found at the Boone County Jail was smuggled into the facility in a body cavity of a female inmate.

According to a press release, jail staff found the firearm, a dainty little North American Arms .22 caliber revolver, in a housing unit at the facility. After an investigation, officials say they developed probable cause to believe the tiny weapon had been brought in by Amy Natasha Wilhite, a detainee who is being held on a slew of charges including felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.



Officials say Wilhite was picked up on February 14, when she was searched by the arresting agency, and no gun was found. After that a detention sergeant at the jail did a pat-down on Wilhite, and another officer performed a strip search. No weapon was found in any of those searches, either.

But then, on March 3 around 1 p.m., officers found the gun at the jail. Police believe Wilhite smuggled it into the facility in a body cavity, and then stashed it with her stuff.

"It is believed Wilhite had the very small revolver concealed within a body cavity when she was brought into the Boone County Jail on 02/14/2021," the press statement reads. "At some time after being incarcerated at the Boone County Jail it is believed Wilhite removed the firearm from her body and concealed it within her personal belongings."

Wilhite has since had a charge of delivery or possession of a weapon at a county/private jail/corrections center — a class B felony — added to her charges.
