Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 5, 2021

Cool Time-Lapse Video Shows the St. Louis City SC Stadium Construction

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM



Many of us have been cooped up at our houses for so long that it feels like time has been standing still.



But if you want proof that the outside world is still turning and that there is hope for you to attend fun events (even crowded events!) in the future, look to this awesome time-lapse video of the new St. Louis City Soccer Club stadium being built.

The entire stretch of Market Street just west of Union Station is nearly unrecognizable as bulldozers clear and dig and build what will become a state-of-the-art soccer stadium.

The structure seems to be growing by the minute, too. Some of the bones are already in place, and just the other day they started pouring concrete on the lower level.


Posted by St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, March 3, 2021


The stadium is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, so we’ll have some time to keep watching our new baby grow big and strong.

The skyline of St. Louis is changing a little each day, and bringing with it new opportunities for fun — and hope.

One day you’ll be able to go to events again. Crowded events. With cheering. And beer. And hot dogs. And even soccer!

Hold tight, St. Louis. (But not with your hands.)


Posted by St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened
Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Sheriff Says Female Inmate Smuggled Tiny Gun Into Jail in Body Cavity Read More

  2. What's it Like Being Part of the Imo's Dynasty in St. Louis? An Heir Explains Read More

  3. UPDATED: St. Louis County Mom, Kids Killed by Estranged Husband Read More

  4. Shot Chasers: 'Is This Where They Give the Vaccines?' Read More

  5. Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation