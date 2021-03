Cool Time-Lapse Video Shows the St. Louis City SC Stadium Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Many of us have been cooped up at our houses for so long that it feels like time has been standing still.But if you want proof that the outside world is still turning and that there is hope for you to attend fun events (even crowded events!) in the future, look to this awesome time-lapse video of the new St. Louis City Soccer Club stadium being built.The entire stretch of Market Street just west of Union Station is nearly unrecognizable as bulldozers clear and dig and build what will become a state-of-the-art soccer stadium.The structure seems to be growing by the minute, too. Some of the bones are already in place, and just the other day they started pouring concrete on the lower level.The stadium is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, so we’ll have some time to keep watching our new baby grow big and strong.The skyline of St. Louis is changing a little each day, and bringing with it new opportunities for fun — and hope.One day you’ll be able to go to events again. Crowded events. With cheering. And beer. And hot dogs. And even soccer!Hold tight, St. Louis. (But not with your hands.)