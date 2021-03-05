Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 5, 2021

'Homeless Jesus' Sculpture Stolen from New Life Evangelistic Center

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge The "Homeless Jesus" sculpture was a fixture in front of New Life Evangelical Center until it was stolen. - RAY REDLICH
  • RAY REDLICH
  • The "Homeless Jesus" sculpture was a fixture in front of New Life Evangelical Center until it was stolen.

Have you seen Jesus?

A bronze statue of the sleeping son of man was sawed off its base in front of New Life Evangelical Center and hauled away in a crime that played out in a bizarre series of events this week.



"It was a real shock," the Rev. Ray Redlich tells the RFT.

The caper began on Tuesday night. As the city was tallying votes in the mayoral primary, a resident of the Terra Cotta Lofts on Locust Street in Downtown West spotted someone with a power saw crouched at the base of the sculpture known as "Homeless Jesus," which features the deity sleeping beneath a blanket on a park bench.

New Life installed the sculpture, a replica of the original by Canadian artist Timothy Schmaltz, outside what was then an active overnight homeless shelter about five years ago, thanks to a donation.

Police say the caller on Tuesday described seeing the suspect and a black pickup truck in front of the statue in the 1400 block of Locust. When officers arrived, they found the 57-year-old man and pickup in the next block. Inside the truck was a gas-powered saw, police say. The man was taken into custody and later released pending the application of a warrant.

Three of the bench legs had been sliced, but a rod that bore most of the weight was still in place, Redlich says. It seemed a would-be thief had been thwarted.

"We thought that was the end of it," Redlich says.

It wasn't. This morning, staffers were checking the perimeter of the building when they discovered that the sculpture had been completely severed from its base and hauled into the street. Redlich says they tried to drag it back, but it was too heavy. They went inside to figure out what to do next, and when they returned less than fifteen minutes later, it was gone.

click to enlarge The thief left only the stubs of the sculpture. - RAY REDLICH
  • RAY REDLICH
  • The thief left only the stubs of the sculpture.

Redlich says they've made a new report to police. He suspects Tuesday night's sawing is connected to this morning's theft, but he can't say for certain.

He remains hopeful Homeless Jesus will be found and returned. The sculpture was meant as a message to anyone who saw it.

"We felt that this would be a real witness to the community as far as who Jesus is, what he stands for and that he identifies with the homeless," Redlich says.

New Life is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of an intact sculpture. Anyone with information can call the center at 314-421-3020.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Blog »

Trending

Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened
Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Sheriff Says Female Inmate Smuggled Tiny Gun Into Jail in Body Cavity Read More

  2. What's it Like Being Part of the Imo's Dynasty in St. Louis? An Heir Explains Read More

  3. UPDATED: St. Louis County Mom, Kids Killed by Estranged Husband Read More

  4. Shot Chasers: 'Is This Where They Give the Vaccines?' Read More

  5. Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation