Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 5, 2021

St. Louis County Mom, Kids Killed; Police Searching for Estranged Husband

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 7:07 AM

Bobby McCulley III. - COURTESY MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
  • COURTESY MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
  • Bobby McCulley III.


Update: City of St. Louis police say a man, whom they believe to be the suspect in the triple homicide, shot himself this morning as city officers tried to take him into custody in the 1300 block of Clinton Street in the city's Old North neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m.



A St. Louis County woman and two of her kids were shot to death in their home, county police say.

An Amber Alert was issued for a third child, age one, whom police believed had been taken from the crime scene by her father. Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the alert early this morning after the little girl was found safe with other family members. Police are still searching for the father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III, whom they described as a suspect.

County police responded at 11:32 p.m. Thursday to the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail in Florissant for reports of a shooting. Inside, officers found the 34-year-old mother along with her thirteen-year-old son and six-year-old daughter. All died there.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the victims, but court records show McCulley had filed a petition earlier this week to divorce his wife, who lived in the house on Lockwig and was the same age as the victim.

Another woman had taken out an order of protection against McCulley in 2015. In 2008, McCulley was convicted of third-degree assault, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

The highway patrol said McCulley is believed to be driving a 2010 silver-colored Dodge Charger, Missouri license plate ZC6T3V. He is 5 foot 7 and 180 pounds.  He was last seen near Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards. Court filings in the divorce list an address for McCulley in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

County police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. Tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened
Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Sheriff Says Female Inmate Smuggled Tiny Gun Into Jail in Body Cavity Read More

  2. Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater' Read More

  3. The Biggest Winners and Losers of St. Louis' Wild Mayoral Primary Read More

  4. Shot Chasers: 'Is This Where They Give the Vaccines?' Read More

  5. Transgender Youth Speak Against Missouri Proposal to Restrict Sports Teams by Gender Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation