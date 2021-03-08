Caion Greene, 9, Killed Overnight in St. Louis; Gunmen Fired on Car

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY/RFT FILE PHOTO

A nine-year-old boy was killed when gunmen fired on his family's vehicle, fatally striking him but missing two adults and a seven-month-old baby.St. Louis police were alerted to the shooting shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday after the four arrived at a hospital.The nine-year-old was identified as Caion Greene of the 4500 block of Coyle Court in south St. Louis County. Police say he and the others were in a vehicle outside the La Salle Park Apartments, south of downtown. Two unidentified men opened fire on the vehicle. Realizing Caion had been hit, the adults — a 31-year-old man and 34-year-old woman — drove to the hospital, but it was too late for the boy. Caion was pronounced dead.He was the seventh child killed in 2021.Police are still looking for the shooters. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).