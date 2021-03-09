Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Root 66, a New Cannabis Dispensary, Has Opened on South Grand

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM



It seems like each day there is a new weed shop opening in town and, well, we're certainly not going to complain about it. It's basically springtime for Missouri's cannabis industry, and St. Louis is turning steadily greener.



The city's newest medical marijuana dispensary has just opened in the past week in the South Grand entertainment district.

Root 66 (3737 South Grand Boulevard, 314-257-0816) welcomed its first customers on Friday, March 5, 2021. It’s also the first of three Root 66 shops planned to open in the St. Louis area, with locations in Dogtown and St. Peters set to open later this spring.

The cleverly named dispensary aims to set itself apart from the competition by offering strains that test high in THC. A recent Facebook post from the company advertises that a 32% THC strain is now available at the South Grand shop, which is great news for people suffering from the high pain levels that result from cancer and other serious medical problems.

Beyond the strength of their supply, there is additional great news about the new Root 66 locations: They're within blocks of a Taco Bell, a KFC, a White Castle, a Wingstop and a Papa John’s Pizza.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
