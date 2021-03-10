Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Fake Hall of Fame Rings for Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith Seized in St. Louis

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge There's something off about this Cardinals lineup. - U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • There's something off about this Cardinals lineup.

Counterfeit versions of the Hall of Fame rings made for two St. Louis Cardinals legends were among "a plethora" of fake items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in St. Louis in the last four days.

In a press release Wednesday, CBP said agents intercepted packages from Saudi Arabia and the Philippines on Friday. Inside, they discovered multiple bags and designer clothing items with branding including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Fendi, Gucci and Hermes — all of them fake and bound for destinations in Springfield and O'Fallon.



On Monday, customs agents made another discovery in a shipment from Hong Kong headed to a residence in Overland: 148 rings from pro and college championship sports teams.

click to enlarge The full haul of fake championship rings. - U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • The full haul of fake championship rings.

Apparently, whoever ordered the rings had a soft spot for the Cardinals: While the full collection included a variety of sports, leagues, and eras, the shipment featured multiple copies of Baseball Hall of Fame rings for the Cardinals' former stars Lou Brock and Ozzie Smith. The rings appear to be similar to replicas that one can purchase on eBay for about $13 dollars.

According to the CBP press release, had the full set of rings been real they would have carried a sticker price of $233,000.

Along with the rings, custom agents also seized 286 counterfeit $100 bills.

click to enlarge A customs agent counts a stack of fake $100 dollar bills. - U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • A customs agent counts a stack of fake $100 dollar bills.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

