Thursday, March 11, 2021

Navy Reservist Ephriam Granderson Abused Girls in St. Louis County: Charges

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 6:39 AM

click to enlarge Ephriam Granderson, shown in 2017 and 2002, faces twelve counts in a sex abuse case. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
  • Ephriam Granderson, shown in 2017 and 2002, faces twelve counts in a sex abuse case.

A Navy reservist from St. Louis County sexually abused three young girls multiple times over a decade, prosecutors say.

Ephriam Granderson, 52, of Berkeley was arrested on Wednesday evening as he returned to the United States from a deployment in South Korea. U.S. Marshals took him into custody after his flight touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said at a news conference that his staff began investigating Granderson last year after receiving a letter describing allegations against the longtime sailor.

Granderson is accused of abusing girls between the ages of nine and sixteen, and the charges detail a period of time from 1993 to 2003. He is charged with twelve crimes, including rape, statutory rape and sodomy — the term for sexual assault in Missouri law. The victims are identified only by their initials in court papers, and Bell would only say that the girls were familiar with Granderson.

Bell said the case was handled within the prosecutor's office by chief investigator Ron Goldstein and Maureen Baker. Some of the allegations against Granderson previously had been reviewed by prosecutors years before Bell's tenure, but no charges were filed at the time, Bell added. He said that wasn't necessarily the wrong call back then, given a variety of factors, possibly including the challenges faced by young victims.

Once prosecutors were ready to charge Granderson, they worked with the U.S. Marshals and the St. Louis County Police Department's intelligence unit to bring him into custody.

The charges were originally filed on March 1, but authorities waited for his return to the U.S. to unseal them and make the arrest. A St. Louis County judge set Granderson's bail at $200,000.

Bell asked anyone who may be a victim or know about a crime to contact their local prosecutors' office.
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

