City Museum Rooftop Reopens March 15 With 120-Person Capacity

We don't need no water let that Ferris Wheel turn.
City Museum's marvelously weird rooftop is set to reopen this coming Monday, March 15, as the beloved local deranged art installation/adult playground moves back to a seven-day-per-week schedule.
The news should bring delight to those who have spent months waiting to share a reverent moment with a giant praying mantis statue, or wishing they could explore what only appears to be a precariously-dangling bus
.
"Rooftop access includes everything you love," the museum said in a Facebook announcement Friday. "Exceptional skyline views, slides, climbers, Big Eli, people-watching from the bottom of the Ramp Slide, and the Rooftop Café."
Still, things won't be quite back to the way they were in the Before Times. The reopening will allow 120 guests on the roof at a time. Sessions will be limited to 1.5 hours.
On March 20, the museum will host a rooftop "Bubble Dance Party" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That's not all: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports
that Circus Harmony performers are returning on Saturday and Sundays, and Art City will be on hand to set up an indoor and open-air station where guests can work on arts and crafts, marking "the first time the performers and Art City have returned physically to the museum since last year’s shutdown."
In all, it's a sign of brighter days ahead — the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on St. Louis' most beloved institution. A message on its website last year noted that more than 70 percent of its revenue comes from tourists to the city of St. Louis, but since tourism was necessarily down dramatically due to the pandemic, the City Museum had to drastically cut its hours in order to save money, opening only on the weekends.
But those days are now in the rearview mirror. For more info on upcoming events and rooftop rules, visit citymuseum.org
.
