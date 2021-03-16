Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

St. Louis County Teachers Get Their Own Mass Vaccination Event

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM

It's (finally) your time, teachers.

St. Louis County teachers are finally getting their wish granted because the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has set up a mass vaccination event just for them later this month.

Scheduled to be held at St. Louis Community College’s Florissant Valley campus (3400 Pershall Road) on March 23 and March 24, as many as 2,000 school employees will be vaccinated at the event.



Flo Valley was also the site of the first mass vaccination event in St. Louis, so they already know how to get everything set up at that location. And the event will be supported by the Missouri National Guard, so everyone expects things to run smoothly.

Employees of all schools in the county (public, private and parochial) are eligible to be vaccinated. That includes cafeteria, bus and custodial staff.

In order to get vaccinated at this event, educators must first pre-register through their school and should contact their school’s administration if they have any questions. There will be no walk-up services offered at this event.

Teachers in Category 1B Tier 2 will be given preference for this event, but this is just the first in a series of vaccination opportunities planned in the coming weeks for St. Louis County educators, so pre-registering with their school is essential.

Category 1B Tier 2 includes anyone 65 or older and any adults with “cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI greater than 40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.”

Events like these are welcome news for Missouri educators who have felt they've mostly been left to fend for themselves to find a vaccine until now. Many have already driven hundreds of miles away or crossed state lines to get shots to make sure that they and their students are protected.

With the addition of these events, there is hope that teachers and people who come in contact with children at schools can be fully vaccinated and robustly immune to COVID-19 before the start of the next school year — and maybe even in time for summer school.

“I’m very pleased that we can offer educators and other school personnel the opportunity to become vaccinated through our collaboration with County schools,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “We all want students and educators safely back in their classrooms. In-person learning is the ideal setting and our children need to be in a place where they can socialize, develop interpersonal skills and share life experiences with their friends. Vaccinating our educators is a key step to returning to a traditional classroom setting.”

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
