'Mega' Vaccination Event Scheduled for St. Louis

“Region C Vaccination Locations: March 25 -27, 2021
Thursday, March 25
- County: St. Charles
- Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- County: St. Louis City
- Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO
- 63110 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday, March 26
- County: St. Louis
- Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- County: St. Louis City
- Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
- Time: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
- County: St. Louis
- Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Further event details and local registration links for the above vaccination events will be posted on MOStopsCOVID.com/events once they are available. Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state's Vaccine Navigator.”
