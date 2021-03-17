Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

'Mega' Vaccination Event Scheduled for St. Louis

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge Make sure you're signed up at the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, St. Louis. - @TABOR-ROEDER / FLICKR

After weeks of sending too many vaccination doses to rural towns in Missouri that wouldn’t have a chance of using them all, Governor Mike Parson has finally decided to send some life-saving doses to the City of St. Louis.

The “mega vaccination event” will go down on March 25 and March 26 on the campus of St. Louis Community College at Forest Park (5600 Oakland Avenue). Mayor Lyda Krewson says the event will distribute “up to 3,000 doses a day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single shot).”



This large-scale event is being hosted in cooperation with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Krewson says they’ll be working with the city Health Department to use “the state's existing Vaccine Navigator to identify eligible Missourians in activated phases who have previously registered and are awaiting vaccination.”

With this announcement, Governor Mike Parson also announced five other St. Louis-area vaccination events also scheduled for the end of the month.

Details and links to get signed up below:

“Region C Vaccination Locations: March 25 -27, 2021

Thursday, March 25

  • County: St. Charles
  • Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

  • County: St. Louis City
  • Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO
  • 63110 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26

  • County: St. Louis
  • Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

  • County: St. Louis City
  • Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110
  • Time: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

  • County: St. Louis
  • Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Further event details and local registration links for the above vaccination events will be posted on MOStopsCOVID.com/events once they are available. Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state's Vaccine Navigator.”

