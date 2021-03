'Mega' Vaccination Event Scheduled for St. Louis

click to enlarge @tabor-roeder / Flickr

Make sure you're signed up at the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, St. Louis.

“Region C Vaccination Locations: March 25 -27, 2021



Thursday, March 25



County: St. Charles

Location: Family Arena, 2002 Arena Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO

63110 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 26



County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.



County: St. Louis City

Location: St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, 5600 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Time: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 27



County: St. Louis

Location: Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, 550 Weidman Rd., St. Louis, MO 63011

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Further event details and local registration links for the above vaccination events will be posted on MOStopsCOVID.com/events once they are available. Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at other state-supported events are encouraged to use the state's Vaccine Navigator.”

After weeks of sending too many vaccination doses to rural towns in Missouri that wouldn’t have a chance of using them all, Governor Mike Parson has finally decided to send some life-saving doses to the City of St. Louis.The “mega vaccination event” will go down on March 25 and March 26 on the campus of St. Louis Community College at Forest Park Mayor Lyda Krewson says the event will distribute “up to 3,000 doses a day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single shot).”This large-scale event is being hosted in cooperation with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Krewson says they’ll be working with the city Health Department to use “the state's existing Vaccine Navigator to identify eligible Missourians in activated phases who have previously registered and are awaiting vaccination.”With this announcement , Governor Mike Parson also announced five other St. Louis-area vaccination events also scheduled for the end of the month.Details and links to get signed up below: