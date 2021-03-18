Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Missouri Is Opening COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Adults on April 9

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 5:57 PM

Set a reminder for April 9, 2021.

All of those questions about which tier you’re in and how to find out if you're finally eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will soon fade away — because all adults in Missouri will be eligible to get vaccinated in a matter of weeks.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced today that all adult Missourians will be approved to get the jab starting on April 9.



“When we activated Tier 3, we said we would be able to activate Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15," Parson tweeted. "However, with the progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule."

Parson also said that “COVID-19 vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to increase SIGNIFICANTLY by the first week of April” and that “we will be opening up Phase 2 on Monday, March 29th, and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9th.”


This announcement continues a series of great vaccine news in Missouri in recent days. Not only are multiple “mega” vaccination events scheduled for the St. Louis area in the upcoming weeks, but St. Louis County teachers are even getting their own private mass vaccination event, which is a huge step forward in the effort to keep our kids safe.

Governor Parson also says that approximately 18,000 Missourians in Region C (that’s St. Louis and the surrounding areas) will receive shots through a combination of state, county and hospital events in a three-day period next week.

Information on the mass vaccination events can be found at MOStopsCOVID.com/events and Missourians interested in receiving a vaccine at state-supported events can register to receive their shot(s) at the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services' Vaccine Navigator page.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
