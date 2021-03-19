Where to Find a Sample Ballot for the Upcoming St. Louis Mayoral Election

click to enlarge
If you couldn’t already tell from all of the fighting on Facebook, the big local election is coming up soon.
In this election, St. Louis residents will choose the city's new mayor. This election is monumental for a number of reasons, including that both candidates left on the ballot are women, both are considered progressives and both were winners in St. Louis’ first experience with the “approval” voting system, in which voters could choose as many candidates as they approved of on their ballot in the primary.
The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, and there are plenty of ways to prepare for the big day.
In addition to doing your research on Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer, requesting an absentee ballot
if you need one and looking into the school board
candidates, you can also take a peek at a sample ballot
at the stlouis-mo.gov page.
The sample ballot
provided by the city shows all
of the things people will be voting for on April 6, including sixteen aldermanic races
and seven different propositions.
If you have any other questions about the voting process, the Board of Election Commissioners for the City of St. Louis
is ready and available to provide you with an answer. They can be reached at 314-622-4336 for general questions and at 314-622-3230 for questions about absentee voting.
