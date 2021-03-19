Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 19, 2021

Where to Find a Sample Ballot for the Upcoming St. Louis Mayoral Election

Posted By on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 2:55 PM

click to enlarge April 6 is coming up soon! - @PASA / FLICKR

If you couldn’t already tell from all of the fighting on Facebook, the big local election is coming up soon.

In this election, St. Louis residents will choose the city's new mayor. This election is monumental for a number of reasons, including that both candidates left on the ballot are women, both are considered progressives and both were winners in St. Louis’ first experience with the “approval” voting system, in which voters could choose as many candidates as they approved of on their ballot in the primary.



The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, and there are plenty of ways to prepare for the big day.

In addition to doing your research on Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer, requesting an absentee ballot if you need one and looking into the school board candidates, you can also take a peek at a sample ballot at the stlouis-mo.gov page.

The sample ballot provided by the city shows all of the things people will be voting for on April 6, including sixteen aldermanic races and seven different propositions.

If you have any other questions about the voting process, the Board of Election Commissioners for the City of St. Louis is ready and available to provide you with an answer. They can be reached at 314-622-4336 for general questions and at 314-622-3230 for questions about absentee voting.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
I'm a Food Critic, and I Lost My Sense of Taste During COVID
St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse
The Banh Mi Shop Dazzles With Thoughtful Vietnamese Cuisine
Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Is Opening COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Adults April 9 Read More

  2. St. Charles Among Rich U.S. Counties Overwhelmed by Child Hunger Surge Read More

  3. St. Louis' Little Bevo To Re-open as Private Events Space Read More

  4. Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest Read More

  5. In Trial of St. Louis Cops, Beaten Black Detective Blamed for 'Threatening' Actions Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation