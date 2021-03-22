Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, March 22, 2021

Eric Greitens Is Running for Roy Blunt's U.S. Senate Seat

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM

click to enlarge Eric Greitens. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Eric Greitens.

Welp, the thing that some Republicans called a "clear and present danger" has finally happened: Disgraced former Missouri governor Eric Greitens is running for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Roy Blunt.

The news came during Greitens' Monday interview with Fox News' Brett Baier, who grilled Greitens on his past scandals. 



"We've been exonerated and we're moving forward," Greitens told Baier, Politico's Alex Isenstadt reported.


Greitens' downfall played out like a terrible soap opera, spanning infidelity as well as accusations of sexual abuse, blackmail, and campaign finance violations. While Greitens resigned from office in 2018, the smoke of his career's implosion continues to cast a shadow across Missouri politics and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, whose efforts to criminally charge Greitens led to a scandal in her own office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we know more.
