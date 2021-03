Eric Greitens Is Running for Roy Blunt's U.S. Senate Seat

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

Eric Greitens.

Greitens repeatedly pressed by @BretBaier on past scandals: "We've been exonerated and we're moving forward."



Why he quit?



"We resigned because at the time it was what I needed to do for the people I love the most." — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) March 22, 2021

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Welp, the thing that some Republicans called a "clear and present danger" has finally happened: Disgraced former Missouri governor Eric Greitens is running for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Roy Blunt.The news came during Greitens' Monday interview with Fox News' Brett Baier, who grilled Greitens on his past scandals."We've been exonerated and we're moving forward," Greitens told Baier,Alex Isenstadt reported. Greitens' downfall played out like a terrible soap opera, spanning infidelity as well as accusations of sexual abuse, blackmail, and campaign finance violations. While Greitens resigned from office in 2018, the smoke of his career's implosion continues to cast a shadow across Missouri politics and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner , whose efforts to criminally charge Greitens led to a scandal in her own office.