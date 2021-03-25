Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Ballpark Village Is Hosting a Huge Job Fair Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge Mark March 30 on your calendar. - COURTESY BALLPARK VILLAGE
  • COURTESY BALLPARK VILLAGE
  • Mark March 30 on your calendar.

It’s almost baseball season in St. Louis, and that’s great news for both Cardinals fans and locals who are looking for a job.

As layoffs and furloughs continue throughout the area, many people out there are looking for work — and Ballpark Village is hoping to scoop those people up through an upcoming job fair.



The entertainment complex is looking for hundreds of new employees for positions at their restaurants and bars to their management office, maintenance, security and parking staff.

The job fair will take place at Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring one of the following: a driver’s license (or state-issued identification), a birth certificate, a U.S. Passport or a social security card. Applicants will have an opportunity to learn more about available positions and interview in-person at the fair.

More information about open positions can be found at stlballparkvillage.com/careers or by calling Ballpark Village's employment office, at 314-797-7526.

Good luck and play ball!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
