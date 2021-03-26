Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, March 26, 2021

St. Louis County Hosting Two Mass Vaccination Events in the Coming Weeks

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge There were long lines at the mass vaccination event in the city today, but they moved quickly. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Danny Wicentowski
  • There were long lines at the mass vaccination event in the city today, but they moved quickly.

It’s your turn again, St. Louis County.

The most recent mass vaccination events have been happening in the city, but now it’s time for county residents to have an opportunity to get their jab.



The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will host two large-scale vaccination events in South County in the next couple of weeks.

From the press release:

“The first event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 3 at South Technical High School, 12721 West Watson Road. The second event is scheduled during the same hours on April 8 at the Kennedy Recreation Center, 6050 Wells Road. These are appointment only events.”

“St. Louis County continues to work hard to remove barriers to vaccinations for all County residents,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “This week we are vaccinating a record 15,000 individuals, and as long as the state continues to increase the supply of vaccine we get, our capacity to administer doses will increase as well.”

To get a vaccination at these events, fill out this form to sign up for the county’s vaccine notification service. They’ll contact you when they have a shot available for you.

And if these event dates don’t work for you, there’s still reason to have hope: The Department of Public Health plans to schedule additional dates at the South County locations, too. More information on that as we have it.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
