Monday, March 29, 2021

South St. Louis Sex Shop Robbed

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge Patricia's at Gravois Avenue and Grand Boulevard. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Patricia's at Gravois Avenue and Grand Boulevard.


A gunman robbed a south city adult entertainment store on Sunday night.



The stickup man was clad in all black, which included covering his head, when he walked into Patricia's on Gravois Avenue at Grand Boulevard and pulled out a gun, police say. It was about 8:20 p.m., and the man ordered an employee to open the register.

The thief, described as "short," bolted after he had the money. No one was injured.

Police are still looking for the robber.
