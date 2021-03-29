St. Louis City is Hosting 3,000 Daily Vaccinations for Next 8 Weeks

Today, we join @fema to announce a new program to equitably provide up to an additional 168,000 vaccinations in the City of St. Louis in an eight week period. The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. https://t.co/0IpXmsFQUE pic.twitter.com/9CRevpiZGG— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 29, 2021
Great job by @CityofSTLDOH and countless partners and volunteers over the last three days.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 27, 2021
Between the state-run mega vaccination events @STLCCForestPark and today’s second dose clinic @stlouisques in North St. Louis, more than 8,000 residents received the #covid19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/aWhF9YgdZp
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.