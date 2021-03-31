Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

She Pleaded Guilty in St. Louis' Wildest Heist. Now She's in Trouble in Texas

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 8:18 PM

click to enlarge Former St. Louis heist accomplice Latunya Wright, filmed last week in Houston as she appears to brandish a gun. - ABC13/MARQUITA BOYLE
  • ABC13/MARQUITA BOYLE
  • Former St. Louis heist accomplice Latunya Wright, filmed last week in Houston as she appears to brandish a gun.

One of the central figures behind a notorious $6.6 million St. Louis heist is in trouble again. This time, however, the criminal charges against Latunya Wright don't involve hiding bundles of cash stolen in a carefully planned caper, but allegations she flipped out on a disgruntled customer at the tax preparation business she opened in Houston.

In 2012, Wright was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on a charge of conspiracy and transporting stolen property from an August 2, 2010, robbery. That day, four gunmen emptied the vault of the Grand Center headquarters of ATM Solutions, stole an armored van and escaped with millions.



According to the FBI, the four robbers had driven the loot directly to Wright's home, and she later helped stash the cash in her attic and moved millions more to a storage locker in north St. Louis County. (Ultimately, only half of the stolen cash was recovered, and much of it appears to have been re-stolen by other parties connected to the original bandits.)

After her stint in federal prison, Wright had seemingly left her St. Louis history in the past. She moved to Texas, where she founded MZBIZ Tax Services. It was in her business on March 25 where she allegedly struck a woman in the head with a gun.

In an interview this week, Marquita Boyle told the Washington Post that she'd arrived at Wright's business that Thursday to complain about her tax filings. While waiting, she observed Wright in a heated argument with two other customers, a married couple who had also come to complain.

According to Boyle, Wright pulled out a gun during the argument. Boyle took out her phone to film, capturing Wright walking around the office with a black handgun in her right hand.

The phone caught Wright's attention. In the video, she appears to grab for it. In that struggle, Wright allegedly hit Boyle with the gun, took the phone, deleted the video (though it was later recovered) and then smashed the phone on the ground.

"I turn around after picking up the phone and she has the gun in her hands,” Boyle told the Post. “At this point she cocks the gun to put a bullet in the chamber but there is already a bullet in the chamber, so the bullet pops out of the side of the gun.”

Wright was arrested at her business shortly after the incident. She is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

In a statement released the next day, Houston police said that an "investigation revealed that [Wright] struck the victim with a firearm that she brandished during the altercation."


On Monday, Wright's attorney insisted his client was innocent, telling ABC13 that she had only pulled the gun to get the other two people to leave her business and to stop harassing her.

The case remains under investigation. For the full St. Louis backstory on Wright, including her involvement with the 2010 heist, its various larger-than-life players and theories as to where the rest of the money went, there's no better account than former RFT staff writer Jeannette Cooperman's epic 2012 retelling for St. Louis Magazine. The title of Cooperman's piece says it all: "Too Much Money."

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor? Read More

  2. St. Louis Police Arrest Teen in Killing of 9-Year-Old Caion Greene Read More

  3. What the Verdict in the Luther Hall Beating Means for 'Kettled' Protesters Read More

  4. St. Louis Police to Resume Investigation of Black Detective's Beating Following Verdict Read More

  5. The Big Mad: Police Beatings, the Greitens Grift and a Farewell to the Big Stuck Boat Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation