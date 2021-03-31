Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

St. Louis Police Arrest Teen in Killing of 9-Year-Old Caion Greene

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge Caion Greene was killed on March 7 in St. Louis. - COURTESY OF CRIMESTOPPERS
  • COURTESY OF CRIMESTOPPERS
  • Caion Greene was killed on March 7 in St. Louis.

A seventeen-year-old has been arrested in the killing of nine-year-old Caion Greene.

Caion was sitting in a car with his family outside his grandmother's home on the night of March 7 when he was shot to death, authorities say. His parents told police two shooters opened fire on their parked car in La Salle Park Apartments, south of downtown.



The bullets missed the parents and Caion's seven-month-old brother, but the nine-year-old was fatally wounded.

Police say they have seventeen-year-old Darryl Williams in custody, booked as an adult on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. They are applying for warrants with the Circuit Attorney's Office.

Caion was one of two boys killed in less than 24 hours in St. Louis and the seventh child killed in the city in 2021.

As the Riverfront Times reported in a cover story earlier this month, St. Louis has had the United State's worst per-capita murder rate by county for kids since 2012. A total of seventeen were killed in 2020.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor? Read More

  2. St. Louis Police to Resume Investigation of Black Detective's Beating Following Verdict Read More

  3. What the Verdict in the Luther Hall Beating Means for 'Kettled' Protesters Read More

  4. The Big Mad: Police Beatings, the Greitens Grift and a Farewell to the Big Stuck Boat Read More

  5. St. Louis Cops Accused of Beating Detective Walk After Mixed Verdict Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation