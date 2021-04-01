Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 1, 2021

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Issues 10 Felony Charges in Killing of Caion Greene

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge Caion Greene was killed on March 7 in St. Louis. - COURTESY OF CRIMESTOPPERS
  • COURTESY OF CRIMESTOPPERS
  • Caion Greene was killed on March 7 in St. Louis.


St. Louis police say witnesses saw seventeen-year-old Darryl Williams fire multiple shots into a car on March 7, killing nine-year-old Caion Greene.



Williams was arrested on Wednesday, and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges today. He's facing ten felony counts, including first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The teen is being charged as an adult.

According to a probable cause statement, a detective writes that Williams approached the car Caion was in and opened fire before running away. Caion's parents and seven-month-old brother were also in the car. Only the nine-year-old was shot, a single bullet to the chest. His parents drove him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, but it was too late.

click to enlarge Darryl Williams is charged with ten felonies, including murder. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Darryl Williams is charged with ten felonies, including murder.

The shooting happened in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown. Caion and his family lived in south St. Louis County, but relatives told media that they were trying to drop off food for the boy's grandmother, who lives in the LaSalle Park Apartments.

It's not clear what prompted the shooting. Police have said two people fired at the car that night. Williams lived in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north city, according to court records. He's being held in the City Justice Center jail without bond.

Caion's family created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor? Read More

  2. St. Louis Police Arrest Teen in Killing of 9-Year-Old Caion Greene Read More

  3. She Pleaded Guilty in St. Louis' Wildest Heist. Now She's in Trouble in Texas Read More

  4. What the Verdict in the Luther Hall Beating Means for 'Kettled' Protesters Read More

  5. Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation