Dallas Woman Sentenced for Fatal Butt Injection That Killed St. Louis Woman

click to enlarge MUG SHOT

Nitica Lee was sentenced in the death of Daysha Phillips.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A Dallas woman who acted as an off-the-books plastic surgeon has been sentenced to five years in prison for performing a fatal butt augmentation on a Florissant woman.In 2015, 49-year-old Nitica Lee injected Daysha Phillips, 22, with silicon during an illicit procedure in a room at a Drury Inn near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Phillips suffered a silicone pulmonary embolism, dying four days later on July 30, 2015.Charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter were issued in St. Louis County against Lee in November 2015, but authorities say she was on the run for years, sometimes in Mexico. Dallas police finally took her into custody last July, almost exactly five years after the deadly injection.St. Louis County prosecutors negotiated an agreement that potentially shaved two years off the seven-year maximum in exchange for her guilty plea.“We commend the victim’s family for their superhuman patience, fueled by love, that kept them focused on justice in the many years that this reckless individual willfully evaded our law enforcement partners,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. “We also want people who endanger and destroy the lives of others to know that we will eventually find you and bring you to justice.”