Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 2, 2021

Dedicated Cannabis Coverage Coming Soon to the RFT: Send Us Your Tips

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM

Extra extra, read all about it! - FLICKR/MICHELLE GREWE

As medical marijuana dispensaries increasingly open their doors across the St. Louis area, one thing has become crystal clear: Somebody is going to have to smoke and review this stuff, so that the good people of this fair city know what they're getting into.

Here at the RFT we live to serve, and that's why we've selflessly decided that we'll take the bullet on this one and expand our offerings to include a dedicated cannabis section. Now, in addition to the hard-hitting news, food and culture coverage you've come to expect, you'll also be able to read the informedly stoned ramblings of a man who has somehow convinced us to pay him to get high as hell on a weekly basis.



Enter Thomas K. Chimchards, RFT's new cannabis critic. You can find him on Twitter at @TOMMYCHIMS, or you can contact him with tips directly at tommy.chims@riverfronttimes.com.

click image Just what exactly did we agree to here?
  • Just what exactly did we agree to here?

We'll be getting to know Mr. Chimchards much better in the coming weeks as we roll out the new section — but meanwhile, we can't stress enough that we're eager to hear your tips. Do you run or know of a local dispensary that you think people should know about? Are you a grower or manufacturer who has stumbled onto the next big thing in the business? Are you a master chef in the industry when it comes to edibles? We want to hear from you.

Importantly, we also want to hear about the people getting left behind by Missouri's new foray into medical marijuana. Foremost, it's important to us to continue to shine a light on those who remain incarcerated or otherwise trapped in the system for drug offenses involving cannabis, in the hopes that something constructive can be done about the absurd post-prohibition predicament in which they find themselves.

If corresponding with a possibly fictitious, absurdly named and chronically medicated character doesn't appeal to you, you can also hit us up with tips at weed@riverfronttimes.com.

We're looking forward to aggressively covering the cannabis industry in this town from every conceivable angle, and ol' Tommy Chims is looking forward to consuming as much weed as he possibly can before he gets too high to function and we're forced to cut him loose for forgetting to file.

Because, as always, we are but humble servants of the people.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Artist Selling Tile-Covered 'Sewer Pipe Home' Read More

  2. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Issues 10 Felony Charges in Killing of Caion Greene Read More

  3. Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor? Read More

  4. She Pleaded Guilty in St. Louis' Wildest Heist. Now She's in Trouble in Texas Read More

  5. St. Louis Police Arrest Teen in Killing of 9-Year-Old Caion Greene Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation