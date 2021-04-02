Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 2, 2021

Opinion: A Plan for the New St. Louis Mayor's First 100 Days

Posted on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 6:39 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis' new mayor will have no time to waste. - CITY OF ST. LOUIS/FLICKR

On April 7, St. Louis can wake up to a new day and move forward with positive change. In their first hundred days, the new mayor and Board of Aldermen can take action to expand and protect civil liberties. They have the opportunity to fight mass incarceration by committing to reducing arrests for low-level misdemeanors, closing the Workhouse, expanding voting for those held in pre-trial detention, empowering communities to limit police surveillance by passing Board Bill 95 and increasing police transparency.

A recent study out of Suffolk County, Massachusetts, showed that people who were not prosecuted for non-violent low-level misdemeanors were 58 percent less likely to commit another crime after two years. Criminalizing poverty and arresting people for these small offenses, such as begging and loitering, can affect future job prospects and deepen the root causes of crime. By committing to ending arrests and fines, St. Louis can stop filling our jails and police can then focus on the most serious and violent offenses.

The Medium Security Institution known as the Workhouse must be closed due to its dangerous and inhumane conditions. The majority of people held in the facility are being held on pre-trial detention having not been convicted of a crime. The jail is often more dangerous than the charges that have led them there and subjects them to abuse. At the same time, our mayor and Board of Aldermen can confront the assault on voting rights across the country by ensuring the same people held pre-conviction in facilities like the Workhouse and the City Justice Center have their voices heard by promoting and providing the resources for them to vote. St. Louis is already overwhelmingly silenced by Missouri’s' oppressive prison gerrymandering system. We must ensure that every eligible voter knows their rights and votes. That’s how democracy works best.

Finally, by committing to passing measures to rein in intrusive government spying, we can increase transparency in our city's police department and secure community control on how they surveil our citizens. BB 95 creates a process for approving the use of surveillance technology that is transparent and open to public input. Through in-depth examinations of police data, the ACLU knows that when these mass surveillance systems are deployed, they are used to target communities of color. This creates a disparate impact and is all the more reason to join more than sixteen other cities and provide oversight so that technologies are used appropriately and our city's tax dollars and resources are used most effectively to increase public safety and combat the racial inequalities in policing.

Sara Baker - ACLU OF MISSOURI
  • ACLU OF MISSOURI
  • Sara Baker

April 7 is the beginning of something new for our city. We are ready to get to work day one and will hold every elected official accountable to substantive change starting with their first 100 days. Let’s get to work, St. Louis.

Sara Baker is the legislative and policy director for the ACLU of Missouri. She is responsible for working with elected officials and community organizations on issues related to the rights of all Missourians.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor? Read More

  2. St. Louis Artist Selling Tile-Covered 'Sewer Pipe Home' Read More

  3. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Issues 10 Felony Charges in Killing of Caion Greene Read More

  4. She Pleaded Guilty in St. Louis' Wildest Heist. Now She's in Trouble in Texas Read More

  5. St. Louis Police Arrest Teen in Killing of 9-Year-Old Caion Greene Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation