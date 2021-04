Arrest Made in Killing of Dmyah Fleming, 7, and Father

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE

Javonn Nettles is accused of killing Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her dad Darrion Rankin-Fleming.

click to enlarge COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

Dmyah Fleming and her father Darrion Rankin-Fleming were killed in January in St. Louis' Central West End.

St. Louis police have arrested a man in the January killing of a seven-year-old girl and her father.Police took 28-year-old Javonn Nettles into custody yesterday on suspicion of first degree murder and armed criminal action.Minutes after 8 p.m. on January 24, police were called for reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Laclede in the Central West End. Inside a parked car, they found seven-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her 26-year-old father Darrion Rankin-Fleming. Both had been shot, and the father died there.Dmyah was rushed to the hospital, but she soon died as well.The killings shocked St. Louis. CrimeStoppers offered a reward of as much as $40,000 for tips, including $15,000 from the city. At least eight kids younger than eighteen have been killed in St. Louis already this year — a startling pace even in a city that has the worst murder rate in the nation for young victims.Theinvestigated the long-running problem in a cover story last month. As John Tucker reported at the time, none of the child killings in 2019 or 2020 had been prosecuted.Nettles has a previous conviction for a 2011 robbery. He was charged in 2017 with second-degree murder after police killed a man they say was his accomplice in a car theft. The alleged accomplice, Davion Henderson, was killed by police after, they say, he pointed a gun at officers.Nettles was charged in Henderson's death, because police said he was responsible as a participant in the crime that led up the fatal shooting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time. No public record of the case shows up in court documents, indicating the charges were dismissed or Nettles was found not guilty.