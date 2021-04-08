Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Arrest Made in Killing of Dmyah Fleming, 7, and Father

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge Javonn Nettles is accused of killing Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her dad Darrion Rankin-Fleming. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Javonn Nettles is accused of killing Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her dad Darrion Rankin-Fleming.


St. Louis police have arrested a man in the January killing of a seven-year-old girl and her father.



Police took 28-year-old Javonn Nettles into custody yesterday on suspicion of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

See Also: St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse

Minutes after 8 p.m. on January 24, police were called for reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Laclede in the Central West End. Inside a parked car, they found seven-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her 26-year-old father Darrion Rankin-Fleming. Both had been shot, and the father died there.

Dmyah was rushed to the hospital, but she soon died as well.

click to enlarge Dmyah Fleming and her father Darrion Rankin-Fleming were killed in January in St. Louis' Central West End. - COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS
  • Dmyah Fleming and her father Darrion Rankin-Fleming were killed in January in St. Louis' Central West End.

The killings shocked St. Louis. CrimeStoppers offered a reward of as much as $40,000 for tips, including $15,000 from the city. At least eight kids younger than eighteen have been killed in St. Louis already this year — a startling pace even in a city that has the worst murder rate in the nation for young victims.

The Riverfront Times investigated the long-running problem in a cover story last month. As John Tucker reported at the time, none of the child killings in 2019 or 2020 had been prosecuted.

Nettles has a previous conviction for a 2011 robbery. He was charged in 2017 with second-degree murder after police killed a man they say was his accomplice in a car theft. The alleged accomplice, Davion Henderson, was killed by police after, they say, he pointed a gun at officers.

Nettles was charged in Henderson's death, because police said he was responsible as a participant in the crime that led up the fatal shooting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported at the time. No public record of the case shows up in court documents, indicating the charges were dismissed or Nettles was found not guilty.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Fire Chicken Brings the Heat with a Twist on Korean Cuisine
Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet
BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Big Night for 'Flip the Board' Candidates in St. Louis Aldermen Races Read More

  2. Tishaura Jones Will Be St. Louis' Next Mayor Read More

  3. The Triumph of Tishaura Jones Read More

  4. Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet Read More

  5. Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation