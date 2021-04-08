Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Body of Missing Missouri Man Found in Carpet Roll, JeffCo Suspect Charged

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM

click to enlarge Samuel Israelsen's distinctive "St. Louis" tattoo helped investigators identify him. - COURTESY NAMUS DATABASE
  • COURTESY NamUS DATABASE
  • Samuel Israelsen's distinctive "St. Louis" tattoo helped investigators identify him.

Nearly two years after a St. Louis man disappeared, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies have found his body and charged one of four suspects in his killing.

Samuel Israelsen, 40, was last seen about June 1, 2019, on the outskirts of Eureka, according to police. After more than a month with no sign of him, Israelsen's mother contacted law enforcement and reported him missing.



Investigators had heard he was with Jason Isbell, now 44, of Hillsboro, but they didn't have a body. That changed on Tuesday, when the owner of some property near High Ridge discovered a roll of carpet, according to a sheriff's news release. Wrapped inside was Israelsen.

The 40-year-old had suffered severe head trauma, an autopsy found. Investigators were able to identify him with the help of a large "St. Louis" tattoo on his left arm. Photos in a federal missing persons database show Israelsen posing with the tattoo years before his death.
click to enlarge Jason Isbell is charged with murder. - COURTESY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
  • COURTESY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
  • Jason Isbell is charged with murder.

So far, Jefferson County prosecutors have filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Isbell. Authorities say Isbell and Israelsen were together the day Israelsen went missing. On Wednesday, investigators found Isbell at his home and he agreed to go to the sheriff's office for questioning, according to court records. Charges were issued today.

Three others are also in custody. According to the sheriff, they witnessed what happened and are considered accomplices to Isbell. They have yet to be charged.

 
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Fire Chicken Brings the Heat with a Twist on Korean Cuisine
Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet
BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Triumph of Tishaura Jones Read More

  2. Arrest Made in Killing of Dmyah Fleming, 7, and Father Read More

  3. Big Night for 'Flip the Board' Candidates in St. Louis Aldermen Races Read More

  4. Tishaura Jones Will Be St. Louis' Next Mayor Read More

  5. Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation