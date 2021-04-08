Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Missouri Task Force Is Coming for Your Bradford Pear Trees

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM

click to enlarge A flowering and reeking Bradford pear tree. - FLICKR/GEORGE THOMAS

Bradford pear trees are an arboreal obscenity whose seminal odor assaults non-consenting noses with a smell that everybody recognizes but would rather not talk about. (It's semen.) But even if the trees smelled like menthol and lavender they would still deserve removal in Missouri.

That's because they're an invasive species that displaces native plants which otherwise provide crucial resources to caterpillars and other wildlife. They grow quickly and produce brittle branches that break easily in the wind.



Basically, they're the worst, and to aid in a worthy effort of elimination, the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force is offering to replace any of the "terrible" smelling trees you cut down with one that doesn't smell like rank spooge.

For your efforts, and at least one photo of each Callery pear tree you fell — remember, these have to be your trees, so settle down there, Jizzy Paul Bunyan — you can select one native or non-invasive tree, for free, courtesy of the Forest ReLeaf and Forrest Keeling Nursery.

In return for the righteous whacking, participants can select from thirteen tree replacements.


According to the event page, participants must also reserve a time slot to pick up their trees from Forest Releaf between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 20. The replacement trees will be potted in three-gallon containers and will stand between four and five feet tall.

For more information on the buy back, tips for effectively removing a tree, and a resource of frequently asked questions, check out the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force.

In summary:


Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Fire Chicken Brings the Heat with a Twist on Korean Cuisine
Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet
BEAST Makes Ends Meat With Outstanding Sandwich Pop-Up
Who's Going to Be St. Louis' Next Mayor?
Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Triumph of Tishaura Jones Read More

  2. Arrest Made in Killing of Dmyah Fleming, 7, and Father Read More

  3. Big Night for 'Flip the Board' Candidates in St. Louis Aldermen Races Read More

  4. Tishaura Jones Will Be St. Louis' Next Mayor Read More

  5. Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation