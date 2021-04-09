All Missouri Adults Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

click to enlarge
FEMA is conducting a mass vaccine clinic at the Dome at America's Center every day through June 1.
If you've been languishing at the bottom of Missouri's confusing pyramid of vaccine tiers, now is your time.
The state has opened vaccine eligibility to everyone. As of Friday, anyone age sixteen or older can start getting their shots. More good news: There have been plenty of doses available in St. Louis.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting a mass vaccination clinic every day for eight weeks at the Dome at America's Center. It started on Wednesday, and FEMA says it's set up to handle as many as 3,000 shots per day. First dose. Second dose. Doesn't matter. They're taking all comers. Even if you were one of those who managed to get a first shot of Pfizer (no word on Moderna yet) halfway across the state, you can book your second round at the dome.
So far, they have had plenty of capacity. In the first two days, FEMA has only administered a fraction of the daily allotment, according to multiple media reports. Demand will probably increase now that all adults are eligible, but it's looking like there will still be plenty of supply. FEMA was hoping to administer 168,000 during the eight-week clinic.
About 29 percent of Missourians have had at least one dose, and 19 percent are all done, according to state health department stats. The numbers are lower in St. Louis where 20 percent of people have had one shot, and just 12 percent are fully vaccinated. The numbers in St. Louis County are 29 percent and 18 percent.
The race is on to get as many as possible vaccinated in the coming weeks to head off another surge as the virus continues to spread, including new, highly contagious variants.
To make getting the vaccine even easier, the FEMA clinic is taking walk-ins. It's still more efficient to pre-register with the state and make an appointment, but he can also just go there in person and staff will register you.
To save time, register online
or do it over the phone by calling 877-435-8411. Hours of the FEMA clinic are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 1. There is free parking at North Sixth and Cole streets.
