Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 16, 2021

St. Ann Police Switch to Yellow Tasers That Look Less Like Guns

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM

click to enlarge A comparison between the St. Ann police-issue Taser and sidearm — both colored black. - SCREENSHOT VIA FOX2
  • SCREENSHOT VIA FOX2
  • A comparison between the St. Ann police-issue Taser and sidearm — both colored black.

Minnesota police officer Kim Potter pulled her gun instead of a Taser before fatally shooting Daunte Wright on April 11 — and in response, the St. Ann Police Department says it's swapping black Tasers for bright yellow ones in hopes of preventing a similar catastrophe.

Currently, St. Ann officers' standard equipment features a black handgun and a black Taser that bears a resemblance to the sidearm. In an interview with Fox2 on Wednesday, police captain Jason West said the new Tasers "give us an edge to avoid a tragic mistake."



Wright's death, which played out while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in the high-profile killing of George Floyd, has reignited scrutiny of the pistol-like design of Tasers and the way officers are trained to deploy lethal or non-lethal force — and, of course, how those variables went so wrong for Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on Sunday.

Body camera footage from the shooting captured Potter, a 26-year-veteran on the force, yelling "Taser! Taser!" before firing a single shot into the chest of the twenty-year-old Wright.

Afterward, Potter could be heard saying, "Holy shit, I just shot him."



On Tuesday, both Potter and the Brooklyn Center police chief resigned. Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

A similar situation happened locally in the summer of 2019: While chasing a shoplifter in a Schnucks parking lot, Ladue police officer Julia Crews called out a warning that she would deploy her Taser, but instead she pulled out her pistol and shot the suspect in the back.

The alleged shoplifter, Ashley Hall, lived through the shooting and spent months recovering in a hospital. She later sued the city of Ladue in federal court. In October, the city settled the lawsuit, without admitting any wrongdoing, for $2 million.

In an interview with KSDK this week, Hall's lawyer Bill Holland said that his client is "doing better" since the shooting, though he added she had "lost her spleen" as a result of her injuries.

Days after the 2019 shooting, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Crews with second-degree assault, and she later resigned. At the time, her lawyer called the shooting "a tragic accident."

Reached by email on Friday, St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said the department is not looking to adjust the color of its Tasers, which she described as black with yellow markings. County officers "handle their Tasers daily" in training exercises, she said, and added that "repetition in training is essential in minimizing the risk of these incidents occurring."

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

PiRico Satisfies Picky Eaters With Pi's Italian and Gringo's Mexican
Tommy Chims: Farewell to the Weed Man
Hartmann: The Strange, Nostalgic Journey to Legalizing Marijuana
Fire Chicken Brings the Heat with a Twist on Korean Cuisine
Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Driver Killed When Car Exiting I-55 Launches into St. Louis Business Read More

  2. Missouri House Rejects Resignation of Republican Accused of Sexually Abusing His Children Read More

  3. Tishaura Jones Picks Dan Isom, Heather Taylor for Public Safety Read More

  4. St. Louis Doctor on Vacation Saves a Life in California Read More

  5. Welcome to the Reeferfront Times Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation