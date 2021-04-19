St. Louis Street Dedicated to Local Blues Legend Kim Massie

The St. Louis music scene took a big punch to the gut in back in October when local blues hero Kim Massie passed away
.
A legend among legends, Massie’s supercharged stage presence and powerful performances were always a joy to witness.
“Massie was St. Louis’ best and most celebrated blues diva,” we wrote at the time of her passing
. “She was not only one hell of a singer, she was also a born entertainer who interacted with her audience in unique and fabulous ways. Massie could have you laughing at a dirty joke and then crush you with the power of her voice all in the same few minutes. She was magical. She was magnetic. And she was ours.”
When she passed, St. Louis vowed to honor her legacy — and we made good on that over the weekend.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson visited St. Louis’ famed “Blues Triangle” (an area with a trio of blues clubs that ruled the blues scene for decades, including BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups, Broadway Oyster Bar and the now-shuttered Beale on Broadway) and dedicated a stretch of South Broadway near Cerre Street to the icon
.
The newly-named “Kim Massie Way” was welcomed by a crowd of Massie’s fans, friends and family on Saturday, April 17, 2021, a day that Krewson also declared Kim Massie Day in St. Louis.
Krewson wrote
that Massie “may not be with us anymore, but her memory and talent will always be center stage.”
