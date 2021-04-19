Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 19, 2021

St. Louis Weather Forecast Predicts Snow Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM

Snow in St. Louis is a possibility tomorrow. - @MUDDYLEMON / INSTAGRAM


The sun is out, the flowers are blooming and the temperature in St. Louis is supposed to reach a high of seventy degrees today, but we still have possible snow in the forecast for tomorrow.



Yes, sometimes it snows in April, and as of this morning there’s a 100 percent chance of seeing a bit of snow across the metro area tomorrow, the experts say. The snow is not expected to stick to roads or cause any kind of real mess, though, because the ground is warm from the lovely weather that we’ve been having lately.

The temperature in St. Louis will take a big dip over the next few days. The National Weather Service says that temperatures will fall “into the upper 20s to low 30s both Wednesday and Thursday morning.”


A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday with an unseasonably cold 🥶 airmass moving in behind it. Lows will...

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Saturday, April 17, 2021



And though a “hard freeze” (temperature below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for at least a few hours) is not expected in the St. Louis metro, the NWS says that surrounding areas in Missouri and Illinois aren’t going to be so lucky.


Just how likely 🎲 is a freeze Wednesday morning? How about a hard (<= 28F) freeze? Find out the chances for your location in each of the two maps below.

Posted by US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri on Sunday, April 18, 2021



Local meteorologist Steve Templeton of KMOV says locals should try to protect sensitive plants this week because the front coming through will feel like a big, dramatic change of seasons.


Snow? The forecast models are advertising some wet snow or rain/snow mix as a possibility next Tuesday! This is part...

Posted by KMOV Steve Templeton on Saturday, April 17, 2021


So bring your starter plants back inside and pull your coat back out of the closet. Winter isn’t finished with us yet, St. Louis.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
