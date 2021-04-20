Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

JANE Cannabis Boutique Now Open in the Delmar Loop

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge You can find JANE dispensary just west of Vintage Vinyl in the Delmar Loop. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screengrab via Google Maps
  • You can find JANE dispensary just west of Vintage Vinyl in the Delmar Loop.

There’s a new medical marijuana dispensary in town and this time it’s in the famed Delmar Loop.

Always a hub of “counterculture” St. Louis society, you can find almost anything in the Loop — from restaurants to retail shops, hotels to entertainment venues and even sometimes an old-timey trolley.



There’s been a head shop there forever and now there’s a new medical marijuana dispensary, too.

JANE Dispensary (6662 Delmar Boulevard, 314-464-4420) is now open in the Loop, just west of Vintage Vinyl and right across Delmar Boulevard from St. Louis Bubble Tea and Seoul Taco.

Marketed as a “sophisticated cannabis boutique,” JANE aims to offer a high-end, informative and comfortable shop experience for the previously uninitiated. In addition to offering seminars and workshops, JANE will also offer “premier cannabis products including flower, edibles, beauty products, oils, and accessories to Missouri medical marijuana patients.”

Right now there are a variety of flower and fruit-flavored gummy edibles listed on the JANE website menu, along with stylish store-branded merchandise, of course.

The JANE philosophy is to provide a personalized, one-on-one experience for each customer that will have them coming back for more.

“We know how expansive the cannabis market is so we take pride in homing in on the perfect product for every patient that walks through our doors or visits our website," says Leigh Anne Baker, director of operations. “Our passion is to pave the way in this emerging market and provide a service, rather than just a product."

JANE is open each day of the week from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

