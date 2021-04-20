JANE Cannabis Boutique Now Open in the Delmar Loop

click to enlarge
There’s a new medical marijuana dispensary in town and this time it’s in the famed Delmar Loop.
Always a hub of “counterculture” St. Louis society, you can find almost anything in the Loop — from restaurants to retail shops, hotels to entertainment venues and even sometimes an old-timey trolley.
There’s been a head shop there forever and now there’s a new medical marijuana dispensary, too.
JANE Dispensary (6662 Delmar Boulevard, 314-464-4420)
is now open in the Loop, just west of Vintage Vinyl and right across Delmar Boulevard from St. Louis Bubble Tea and Seoul Taco.
Marketed as a “sophisticated cannabis boutique,” JANE aims to offer a high-end, informative and comfortable shop experience for the previously uninitiated. In addition to offering seminars and workshops, JANE will also offer “premier cannabis products including flower, edibles, beauty products, oils, and accessories to Missouri medical marijuana patients.”
Right now there are a variety of flower and fruit-flavored gummy edibles listed on the JANE website menu
, along with stylish store-branded merchandise, of course.
The JANE philosophy is to provide a personalized, one-on-one experience for each customer that will have them coming back for more.
“We know how expansive the cannabis market is so we take pride in homing in on the perfect product for every patient that walks through our doors or visits our website," says Leigh Anne Baker, director of operations. “Our passion is to pave the way in this emerging market and provide a service, rather than just a product."
JANE is open each day of the week from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
