Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Turkey Keeps Sending St. Louis Illegal Boner Medicine

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge It may be natural for men, but this "miracle honey" isn't being legally imported to the U.S. - U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
  • U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
  • It may be natural for men, but this "miracle honey" isn't being legally imported to the U.S.

For the second time since February, a St. Louis-bound shipment from Turkey was revealed to contain unregulated boner medication. The latest shipment, which contained 1,176 packages with labels for "miracle honey," was intercepted by U.S. Customs agents in St. Louis on April 8.

As with the February shipment, the substances were found to not only be not miraculous, but "laced with Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra," the federal agency said Monday in a press release.



The packages had an estimated value of $5,600, a tidy sum — though a comparative pittance compared to the $1.2 million of illegally imported Viagra pills concealed as "pasta" which border officials intercepted in February before it reached its destination in Florissant.

Which raises the question: What's up with all the wholesale smuggling of erection medication to St. Louis, huh Turkey? A web search turns up a page for Turkey-based "Leopard Miracle Honey," though it offers no clues for the recent shipments or whether St. Louis is a hub in a possible international erection racket.

Federal authorities caution that users run the risk of taking dangerous ingredients by using unregulated medications. According the Leopard Miracle Honey website, its products feature Tongkat Ali Root and cinnamon powder, while purporting to eliminate "impotence and infertility" and intensifying "the body's muscular increase."

Sounds legit!

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

PiRico Satisfies Picky Eaters With Pi's Italian and Gringo's Mexican
Tommy Chims: Farewell to the Weed Man
Hartmann: The Strange, Nostalgic Journey to Legalizing Marijuana
Fire Chicken Brings the Heat with a Twist on Korean Cuisine
Hartmann: Ann Wagner Sells Her Political Soul, Tweet by Tweet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Weather Forecast Predicts Snow Tuesday Read More

  2. St. Louis Street Dedicated to Local Blues Legend Kim Massie Read More

  3. Driver Killed When Car Exiting I-55 Launches into St. Louis Business Read More

  4. St. Ann Police Switch to Yellow Tasers That Look Less Like Guns Read More

  5. Missouri House Rejects Resignation of Republican Accused of Sexually Abusing His Children Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation