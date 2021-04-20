Turkey Keeps Sending St. Louis Illegal Boner Medicine

click to enlarge
U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
It may be natural for men, but this "miracle honey" isn't being legally imported to the U.S.
For the second time since February, a St. Louis-bound shipment from Turkey was revealed to contain unregulated boner medication. The latest shipment, which contained 1,176 packages with labels for "miracle honey," was intercepted by U.S. Customs agents in St. Louis on April 8.
As with the February shipment, the substances were found to not only be not
miraculous, but "laced with Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra," the federal agency said Monday in a press release.
The packages had an estimated value of $5,600, a tidy sum — though a comparative pittance compared to the $1.2 million of illegally imported Viagra pills
concealed as "pasta" which border officials intercepted in February before it reached its destination in Florissant.
Which raises the question: What's up with all the wholesale smuggling of erection medication to St. Louis, huh Turkey? A web search turns up a page for Turkey-based "Leopard Miracle Honey," though it offers no clues for the recent shipments or whether St. Louis is a hub in a possible international erection racket.
Federal authorities caution that users run the risk of taking dangerous ingredients by using unregulated medications. According the Leopard Miracle Honey website, its products feature Tongkat Ali Root and cinnamon powder, while purporting to eliminate "impotence and infertility" and intensifying "the body's muscular increase."
Sounds legit!
