Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Mayor Tishaura Jones Takes a Crack at Closing the Workhouse

Posted By on Wed, Apr 21, 2021 at 6:48 PM

Will the Workhouse finally close? - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Will the Workhouse finally close?


The stubbornly hard-to-kill Workhouse could finally be headed for the end.



Mayor Tishaura Jones, on her first full day in office, proposed a new budget that would wipe out funding for the aging jail.

"I am proud to begin the process of divesting our city from our expensive arrest and incarcerate model, and pledge to shift time, energy and money towards a public safety strategy focused on addressing the root causes of violent crime," Jones said in a written statement.

She cited many of the complaints that activists have lodged against the jail, officially named the Medium Security Institution, for years: inhumane conditions and "a toxic culture of abuse, retaliation and neglect among correctional staff."

In the past, Workhouse lowlights have included reports of guard-sanctioned "gladiator" fights, waves of suicides and roasting summer heat that prompted former Mayor Lyda Krewson to install a temporary air-conditioning system.

But while a succession of city officials have tried various reforms at the notorious jail, inmates and their advocates have long described it as an expensive, dehumanizing hell hole that is beyond saving. A previous bill passed by the Board of Aldermen last year was supposed to wind down operations at the jail by the end of 2020, but it has continued to linger.

Under Jones' proposal, operations would be consolidated at the newer downtown jail, the City Justice Center, and $7.8 million from the Workhouse's budget would be redistributed to help balance the general fund and finance a slate of the mayor's public safety priorities, such as funding for social workers, mental health services and child care to help with inmates' re-entry after they're released.

The plan would eliminate 90 vacant positions and set aside $1.4 million to house inmates at other facilities if the city exceeds the City Justice Center's capacity.

The City Justice Center has its own problems. Inmates have staged a series of revolts in the downtown jail, twice taking over multiple units, smashing windows to the outside world and shouting out complaints about conditions and long-delayed court appearances.

Average stays for people incarcerated in city jails are nearly a year as they await resolution in their cases. The majority of detainees have not been convicted.

The city had begun emptying out the Workhouse, and the number of people locked up in city jails dropped during the pandemic as advocates, public defenders and prosecutors worked to free people as a way to prevent COVID-19 spread. But after the recent uprisings, jail officials said they moved detainees from CJC to the Workhouse while badly damaged units are repaired.

Currently, there are about 900 people incarcerated in city jails, including nearly 200 in the Workhouse.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment is set to take up the budget proposal at a public budget hearing at 10 a.m. on April 23. People can sign up to comment by emailing board Secretary Stephanie Green at GreenSte@stlouis-mo.gov or calling 314-622-4245.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

A 'Stupid' Plan to Escape St. Louis
Review: Tommy Chims Smokes — and Drinks — Root 66's Weed
PiRico Satisfies Picky Eaters With Pi's Italian and Gringo's Mexican
Tommy Chims: Farewell to the Weed Man
Hartmann: The Strange, Nostalgic Journey to Legalizing Marijuana
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A 'Stupid' Plan to Escape St. Louis Read More

  2. The Big Mad: Shuttered Venues, Snow in Spring and the Greitens-Guilfoyle Hydra Monster Read More

  3. Mayor Tishaura Jones Says She 'Has a Dream' for St. Louis Read More

  4. ACLU’s Mobile Justice App Helps Witnesses Hold Bad Cops Accountable Read More

  5. Turkey Keeps Sending St. Louis Illegal Boner Medicine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation