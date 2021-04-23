Friday, April 23, 2021
Armed Thief Tried to Carjack Off-Duty St. Louis Cop, Police Say
By Doyle Murphy
on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM
Police say the vehicle's lights and sirens were not activated because the officer was attempting to catch up with the car he was chasing first.
A would-be carjacker changed his mind midway through an early-morning stickup after he realized his target was an off-duty St. Louis cop, according to police
The officer was working security outside the Dome at America's Center at North 10th Street and Convention Center Plaza when the armed suspect tried to yank open the driver's side door, according to an incident report.
It was 3:45 a.m., and the officer was in plain clothes, except for a bullet-proof vest with "POLICE" emblazoned across the chest, police.
Once the man spotted the officer's vest, he ran to a silver-colored sedan that was waiting nearby and climbed in the passenger's side. The driver of the sedan sped off.
The 46-year-old Black male officer wasn't injured.
