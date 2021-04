Five Guns Seized in Martin Luther King Bridge Standoff

click to enlarge BROCK ROSEBERRY/FLICKR

The Martin Luther King Bridge was temporarily blocked during a standoff this morning.

Illinois troopers took an armed man into custody early this morning following a two-hour standoff that temporarily shut down the Martin Luther King Bridge, according to Illinois State Police.Troopers from the Collinsville-based state police district drove toward the bridge at 2:17 a.m. for a report of a vehicle off the road. On the approach to the MLK, a sergeant found the 39-year-old on the side of the interstate and spotted a handgun in his waistband, according to state police.Negotiators for the state police SWAT team responded along with other agencies, and they spent the next two-plus hours talking to the man. Police have not said what was discussed, but claimed the man had refused their commands from the beginning of the confrontation.At about 4:35 a.m., state police tased the man and took him into custody. They said he was in possession of five guns — three handguns and two rifles. Police haven't said whether he had the guns out or in his vehicle. His name wasn't released.This was a separate incident from one on the Eads Bridge this morning. A woman who was shot in the Metro East called for help about 1 a.m. while crossing the bridge, KMOV reported . Police responded to Eads where they found the woman and a car with a possible bullet hole in the back window. The woman was transported to the hospital.