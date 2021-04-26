Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 26, 2021

Five Guns Seized in Martin Luther King Bridge Standoff

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge The Martin Luther King Bridge was temporarily blocked during a standoff this morning. - BROCK ROSEBERRY/FLICKR
  • BROCK ROSEBERRY/FLICKR
  • The Martin Luther King Bridge was temporarily blocked during a standoff this morning.


Illinois troopers took an armed man into custody early this morning following a two-hour standoff that temporarily shut down the Martin Luther King Bridge, according to Illinois State Police.



Troopers from the Collinsville-based state police district drove toward the bridge at 2:17 a.m. for a report of a vehicle off the road. On the approach to the MLK, a sergeant found the 39-year-old on the side of the interstate and spotted a handgun in his waistband, according to state police.

Negotiators for the state police SWAT team responded along with other agencies, and they spent the next two-plus hours talking to the man. Police have not said what was discussed, but claimed the man had refused their commands from the beginning of the confrontation.

At about 4:35 a.m., state police tased the man and took him into custody. They said he was in possession of five guns — three handguns and two rifles. Police haven't said whether he had the guns out or in his vehicle. His name wasn't released.

This was a separate incident from one on the Eads Bridge this morning. A woman who was shot in the Metro East called for help about 1 a.m. while crossing the bridge, KMOV reported. Police responded to Eads where they found the woman and a car with a possible bullet hole in the back window. The woman was transported to the hospital.

