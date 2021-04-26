Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 26, 2021

St. Louis Neighbours Wake Up to Anti-Vax Leaflets from Fake Doctor

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge A few examples of the anti-vaccine literature that showed up in St. Louis this weekend. - SCREENSHOT VIA KMOV
  • SCREENSHOT VIA KMOV
  • A few examples of the anti-vaccine literature that showed up in St. Louis this weekend.

Residents in the Grand Center neighborhood of St. Louis had an extra helping of junk mail Sunday morning in the form of anti-vaccination flyers courtesy of a "Dr. Keith Lawrence," the purported operator of a natural health website also described as "God’s Emergency Medical Missionary Service."

"Don't let them vaccinate you," one flyer proclaims. Another featured clumsily edited images from the 2017 film "Get Out" mixed with pictures of Bill Gates — a frequent feature of contemporary conspiracy theories — along with the apparent warning that vaccine programs threaten African Americans and will treat them as "Black guinea pigs."



Overall, the flyers appear to feature a collection of memes and misinformation, though, when contacted by KMOV reporter Alexis Zotos, the good doctor himself claimed he was not actually opposed to COVID-19 vaccines, but merely "anti-ignorance and anti-lack of information."


However, on Lawrence's website, visitors can still find plenty of apparent ignorance, including a copy-pasted version of a list of reasons not to wear masks originally published last year by alternative medicine evangelist Ty Bollinger — a notable figure in the holistic medicine space and whose actual medical advice includes such gems as telling people with cancer they shouldn't undergo chemotherapy.

Still, Lawrence's anti-vaccine materials and websites don't appear to directly offer any alternative cures or products, and that was probably a smart idea on his part — as it may save him from the attention of federal and state agencies cracking down on snake oil salesmen. Last year, that attention fell on Bransons' Rev. Jim Bakker, who became the subject of national scorn in the early days of the pandemic after Missouri's Attorney General sued him to stop claiming that "Silver solution" could cure the virus.

That hasn't stopped others from jumping on the COVID-19 grift-train: On April 15, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission filed a civil complaint against St. Louis County-based chiropractor Eric Nepute, marking the first use of a Congress-approved law intended to stop businesses and individuals from advertising false coronavirus cures.

Indeed, Nepute had allegedly claimed his products could "stand in" for approved COVID-19 vaccines, a claim that FTC Acting Chairwoman Kelly Slaughter called "particularly troubling."

The lessons? Get your shots, folks. Don't pretend to be a doctor — and definitely don't leave bags of trash on peoples' porches.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New
St. Louis Bars and Restaurants Face Staffing Crisis
A 'Stupid' Plan to Escape St. Louis
Review: Tommy Chims Smokes — and Drinks — Root 66's Weed
PiRico Satisfies Picky Eaters With Pi's Italian and Gringo's Mexican
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New Read More

  2. A 'Stupid' Plan to Escape St. Louis Read More

  3. Five Guns Seized in Martin Luther King Bridge Standoff Read More

  4. Mercy's 'Hospitals Without Beds' Telelhealth Model Spreading Read More

  5. Armed Thief Tried to Carjack Off-Duty St. Louis Cop, Police Say Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation