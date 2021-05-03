Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 3, 2021

More Students Cheat During Virtual Learning, Missouri Researchers Find

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 6:25 AM

click to enlarge A new study shows more undergrads and graduate students cheating in online classes than they were in a previous survey. - PHOTO BY COTTONBRO FROM PEXELS
  • Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
  • A new study shows more undergrads and graduate students cheating in online classes than they were in a previous survey.

An ongoing study from Missouri State University suggests that the pandemic-era move to virtual instruction led to an increase in cheating — a result that surprised MSU faculty member James Sottile, who conducted a similar study in 2010 that yielded different results.

In the previous study, Sottile, a professor in educational psychology, analyzed responses from 635 undergraduate and graduate students, finding little difference between the self-reported cheating behavior during online and virtual classes. At the time, the survey responses indicated students who did cheat were slightly more likely to receive answers from a friend during an online test than one conducted in a physical classroom.



But as the pandemic hit, and courses shifted online in 2020, Sottile says he and his research partners wondered if the dynamic had changed. In February, he surveyed 698 college students with questions about their cheating behaviors since the pandemic.

"We found that about 20 percent more students admitted to cheating during the pandemic, which is very surprising, and kind of scary," he explains. "When you look at the moral development research, what we find is that people cheat for a reason. 'Will it benefit me?'"

It's more than that: Sottile notes that whether a student cheats is also a matter of opportunity — and that's what he believes has changed the most in the last decade.

"When we started getting into it, I was surprised by how there's been a huge industry in cheating through tech. There's a lot of resources that students now have the opportunity to use in order to cheat, and that has greatly changed within the last ten years."

click to enlarge Part of the survey results for the question, posed in February 2020: Have you cheated more or less since the COVID-19 pandemic than before the pandemic? - MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
  • MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Part of the survey results for the question, posed in February 2020: Have you cheated more or less since the COVID-19 pandemic than before the pandemic?

It's not just Googling answers on your phone during a test, or asking a friend for previous years' assignments: Sottile points to the popularity of homework-help websites like Chegg, which allows students to pose questions to the site's experts, or the industry of ghostwriting services that provide unique papers and assignments in specialized courses, offering paying cheaters the opportunity to avoid being spotted by anti-plagiarism programs. 

Earlier this year, in a separate study published in the International Journal for Educational Integrity, researchers at Imperial College London found a nearly 200 percent increase in the number of questions posted to Chegg. The study's authors noted, "Given the number of exam-style questions, it appears highly likely that students are using this site as an easy way to breach academic integrity by obtaining outside help."

Sottile points to several possible variables that could increase cheating. Along with the expanded access to online resources and quick-searching internet speeds, universities struggled to pivot to online classes, leaving teachers overworked and lacking familiarity with the tools meant to aid in busting cheaters and plagiarism.

On the other hand, students may simply feel safer about taking the risk to cheat when their teacher isn't actually in the room.

Sottile and his researchers are in the midst of analyzing data from the third set of survey responses from students about their cheating behavior. He's hoping the results provide more specific insights into how students' moral behaviors have changed as their opportunities to cheat have expanded — and with educational institutions weighing blended classrooms and hybrid models of instruction, those opportunities won't simply disappear with the end of the pandemic.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Dow Boyer Was Moments From Deportation. Now She's a Citizen
Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rural Missouri County Still Paying the Price for Rogue Sheriff Read More

  2. Dow Boyer Was Moments From Deportation. Now She's a Citizen Read More

  3. Mayor's Proposal to Cut 98 Open Police Positions Heads to Aldermen Read More

  4. Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New Read More

  5. Mississippi River Cruises Trying to Staff up for Summer Offer Incentives Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation