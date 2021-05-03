St. Louis Police Officer Dead of Apparent Suicide After Domestic Assault Arrest

-
Rashard C. Lovelace was still employed by the police department at the time of his death.
A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is dead from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after he was charged with assaulting a fellow officer with whom he was in a relationship.
Rashard C. Lovelace, 31, was facing four counts of fourth-degree domestic assault after two violent incidents that occurred while both cops were on duty last summer.
Lovelace was accused of twice punching his fellow officer in the chest and twice putting his hand around her neck in an “aggressive manner,” according to court documents.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told Newsweek
that "officers responded to a call for a 'Shooting' in the 4100 block of Walsh and located an adult male deceased, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
St. Louis police Officer Rashard Lewis was facing domestic assault charges.
Local witnesses told St. Louis’ Fox 2
that Lovelace died in the yard of his south St. Louis home and that the couple had three children.
Lovelace's next court appearance was scheduled for May 18. He had been a police officer for less than two years and was still employed by the police department at the time of his death.
