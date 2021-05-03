Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 3, 2021

St. Louis Police Officer Dead of Apparent Suicide After Domestic Assault Arrest

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM

Rashard C. Lovelace was still employed by the police department at the time of his death. - @DIVERSEY / FLICKR
  • @diversey / Flickr
  • Rashard C. Lovelace was still employed by the police department at the time of his death.


A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is dead from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after he was charged with assaulting a fellow officer with whom he was in a relationship.



Rashard C. Lovelace, 31, was facing four counts of fourth-degree domestic assault after two violent incidents that occurred while both cops were on duty last summer.

Lovelace was accused of twice punching his fellow officer in the chest and twice putting his hand around her neck in an “aggressive manner,” according to court documents.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told Newsweek that "officers responded to a call for a 'Shooting' in the 4100 block of Walsh and located an adult male deceased, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
click to enlarge St. Louis police Officer Rashard Lewis was facing domestic assault charges. - ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • St. Louis police Officer Rashard Lewis was facing domestic assault charges.

Local witnesses told St. Louis’ Fox 2 that Lovelace died in the yard of his south St. Louis home and that the couple had three children.

Lovelace's next court appearance was scheduled for May 18. He had been a police officer for less than two years and was still employed by the police department at the time of his death.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Dow Boyer Was Moments From Deportation. Now She's a Citizen
Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dow Boyer Was Moments From Deportation. Now She's a Citizen Read More

  2. Rural Missouri County Still Paying the Price for Rogue Sheriff Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurants, Bars Can Reopen at 100 Percent Read More

  4. ‘The Fight has to Change’: Why Ferguson Activists Ditched Police Reform Read More

  5. More Students Cheat During Virtual Learning, Missouri Researchers Find Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation