Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

St. Clair County Taps Gilbert Gottfried to Deliver Vaccine Information

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM



The future is now and having access to video-sharing services like Cameo means that you can pay pretty much any celebrity to say anything in a video recording for you.



For a fee, you can hire a celebrity to send a friend a birthday greeting or (for a much heftier fee) drop in on a Zoom call or any number of digital services. The choices of celebrity are endless, and there are more famous people getting in on the trend to make ends meet ever since the pandemic devastated the entertainment industry.

And now some genius over at the St. Clair County Health Department has hired comedian Gilbert Gottfried to help them spread the news about COVID-19 vaccine availability.

In the video, the Brooklyn native with the legendarily intrusive voice introduces the “important message” about the county’s mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds (200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville, IL 62220), where they’ve been doing drive-through vaccinations since February.

“Ya know you have to do it,” Gottfried says in his personalized message. “You have to get vaccinated. No kidding. This one’s a matter of life or death. So go there. It’s at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds and it’s going to be open every day except Wednesday, so go there and get vaccinated.”

The drive-through mass vaccination site is closed on Wednesdays but open every other day of the week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The vaccine is free, and appointments to get to shot are not required because the site is generally not busy, which is why it’s shutting down on May 30, 2021.

"At our peak we were doing just under 3,000 doses a day," St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons told KSDK. "Demand has slowed down, we're doing less than a thousand a day."

If you’d like a shot after May 30, there will be drive-through lanes open at 330 West Main Street in Belleville, and Simmons expects that location to stay open until the county has no need to operate a vaccination site.

For questions or to schedule an appointment visit co.st-clair-il.us, or call the St. Clair County Health Department at 618-509-6010.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Trending

Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Dow Boyer Was Moments From Deportation. Now She's a Citizen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU Read More

  2. Missouri House Passes Bill to Criminalize Protesters Blocking Traffic Read More

  3. Hartmann: Gun Worship Emerging As Missouri's State Religion Read More

  4. The Ferguson Movement Is on the Cusp of Revolutionizing Political Power in St. Louis Read More

  5. St. Louis Police Officer Dead of Apparent Suicide After Domestic Assault Arrest Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation